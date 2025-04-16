iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,914,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,028% from the previous session’s volume of 879,188 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.69.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

