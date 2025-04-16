iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,914,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,028% from the previous session’s volume of 879,188 shares.The stock last traded at $25.80 and had previously closed at $25.69.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.