iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $62.33, with a volume of 3184997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

