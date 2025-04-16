iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,588,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,664,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 341,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

