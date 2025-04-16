iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 614,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,115. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $628.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after buying an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,473 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 245,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.