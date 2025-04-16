iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 196,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 287,959 shares.The stock last traded at $22.44 and had previously closed at $22.42.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
