iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 196,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 287,959 shares.The stock last traded at $22.44 and had previously closed at $22.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

