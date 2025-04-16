iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 619,500.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

