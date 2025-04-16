iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.64. Approximately 5,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 21,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

Get iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 688.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.