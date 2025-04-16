iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $40.29. 41,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 90,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $277.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 320.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

