iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 217,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 93,496 shares.The stock last traded at $56.99 and had previously closed at $57.90.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

