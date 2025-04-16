iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

