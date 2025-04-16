iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,016,000 after acquiring an additional 137,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3836 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

