iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,970,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 228,144 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,836,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 795,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 110,149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $261.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.09. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

