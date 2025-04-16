iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.71 and last traded at $50.48. 4,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

