iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.07 and last traded at $86.42. 1,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF ( BATS:FIBR Free Report ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 15.72% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

