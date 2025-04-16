iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.07 and last traded at $86.42. 1,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.26.
iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.