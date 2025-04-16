Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 1,737.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

ISUZY stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.