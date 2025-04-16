Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.57 and last traded at C$12.12. 574,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,448,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

IVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

