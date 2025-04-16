Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Iveda Solutions Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of Iveda Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 2,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

