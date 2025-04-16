Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Iveda Solutions Trading Down 17.2 %
Shares of Iveda Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 2,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.34.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iveda Solutions
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.