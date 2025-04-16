James D. Dondero Acquires 100,000 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,586.16. The trade was a 35.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 7.1 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 237.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

