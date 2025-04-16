James D. Dondero Acquires 100,000 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,586.16. The trade was a 35.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Up 7.1 %
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.60.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
