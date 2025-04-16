James Laufman Sells 8,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) insider James Laufman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $312,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,621,730.25. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,448. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $86.69.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

