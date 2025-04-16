James O’Shea Acquires 15,000 Shares of Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) Stock

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) insider James O’Shea bought 15,000 shares of Pepper Money stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.32 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,785.00 ($12,522.15).

Pepper Money Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Pepper Money Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Pepper Money’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Pepper Money Company Profile

Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.

