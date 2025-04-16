Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Down 12% – Here’s Why

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 135,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 115,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Japan Gold Stock Down 12.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

