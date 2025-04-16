Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Down 12% – Here’s Why

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 135,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 115,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Japan Gold Stock Down 12.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.
Japan Gold Company Profile
Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Gold
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.