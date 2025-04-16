Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 17,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
Jardine Strategic Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.
About Jardine Strategic
Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.
Featured Stories
