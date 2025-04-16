Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 2.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.08. 3,451,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,226,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JOBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $262,303.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,018.01. The trade was a 18.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $80,132.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,257.48. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,601 shares of company stock worth $6,017,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

