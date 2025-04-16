JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target to $8.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ARI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

ARI opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,088.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

