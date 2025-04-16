JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $7.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TRTX opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $571.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 152.83, a current ratio of 156.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

