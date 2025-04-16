JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

