Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 293,986 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

