Jump Financial LLC Buys 16,984 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ARM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ARM by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.54. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.76.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

