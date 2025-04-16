Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 660.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,298 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Coeur Mining worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 816.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 194,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 131,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

CDE opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

