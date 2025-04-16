Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1,039.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365,249 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,718,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Grab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after buying an additional 4,259,537 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $213,177,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,075,000 after buying an additional 33,257,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $145,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

