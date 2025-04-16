Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,566 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Veritas raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

