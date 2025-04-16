Jump Financial LLC Sells 109,615 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,615 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $110,704,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after buying an additional 1,028,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CAG opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.