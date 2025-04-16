Jump Financial LLC Sells 15,541 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,753.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $110.09 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.69%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. This trade represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

