Jump Financial LLC Takes $7.63 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in FOX by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FOX from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

FOX Trading Up 1.1 %

FOXA opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

