Kaleidoscope Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kaleidoscope Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 368,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,645,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 17.3% of Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

