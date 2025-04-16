Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

