Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Knowles worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after buying an additional 82,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 106,763 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of KN opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

