Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CNO stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 244,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,685.07. This trade represents a 14.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $340,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,680. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.