Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh bought 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBIN stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

