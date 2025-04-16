Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,789 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 463,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,430 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 119,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

