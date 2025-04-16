Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,627 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Veritex worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Veritex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

