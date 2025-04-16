Kellanova (NYSE:K) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

K stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $9,360,285.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,420,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,459,290.09. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,672,407 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

