Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 356 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise
In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
AXON opened at $578.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $562.98 and a 200-day moving average of $563.07.
Axon Enterprise Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
