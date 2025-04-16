Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $128,000 Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 160.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Brown University lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown University now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $279.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

