Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.68. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -17.72%.

PWP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

