KeyCorp Estimates Corteva’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corteva in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Corteva Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after buying an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after buying an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after buying an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,521,000 after acquiring an additional 608,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

