KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Price

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bentley Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

