KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 43,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 130,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMLM. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 477.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 323,174 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.