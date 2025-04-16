Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.76. Kforce has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $71.48.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kforce’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kforce Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 58.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

