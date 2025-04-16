Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
KFRC stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.76. Kforce has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $71.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kforce’s payout ratio is 58.21%.
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
