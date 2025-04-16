KilterHowling LLC Buys Shares of 1,968 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KilterHowling LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

